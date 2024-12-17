Open Menu

Interior Minister Receives UN CTED Executive Director

December 17, 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received here Executive Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) Natalia Gherman.

with whom he discussed issues of common interest.

