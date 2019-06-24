GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A local department of the Interior Ministry in Russia's Chechnya said it had identified a man who was shot dead after attacking a police officer.

A traffic police officer stopped the suspect, who was driving a Hyundai, in the center of Grozny at 6:05 p.

m. local time (15:05 GMT) and asked for his ID. The driver stabbed the police officer and was shot down.

"This was the resident of the Chechen Republic, born in 1997," the statement read.

An injured police officer was taken to the Interior Ministry's hospital in a stable condition.