Interior Ministry of Gaza Strip Says COVID-19 Curfew Extended Indefinitely

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Hamas-run Interior Ministry of the Gaza Strip on Saturday announced an extension of its curfew until further notice over the spread of COVID-19.

In late August, Gaza authorities imposed a lockdown across the area amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

"The Gaza Strip curfew has been extended over the continuing spread of the coronavirus," ministry spokesman Iyad Al Bozom said in a statement, adding that the ban on movement between towns and refugee camps remained in force.

The Gaza Strip has confirmed a total of 807 confirmed cases, including five fatalities, so far.