Interior Ministry Says 11 Children Hospitalized After Road Accident in Southern Russia

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Eleven children are among those hospitalized after a major road accident near Russia's southern city of Novorossiysk, the Krasnodar Territory branch of the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Twenty-seven people, including 11 children, have been taken to Novorossiysk hospitals," the press service said.

The Russian Interior Ministry's General Administration for Road Traffic Safety said that according to the preliminary information, at 10:20 p.m. (19:20 GMT) on Wednesday, a Volkswagen Touareg and a Hyundai bus collided on a highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait.

The authority added that after the two vehicles collided, they fell off a 30-meter (98-feet) cliff.

Meanwhile, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik there were a total of 45 people inside the two vehicles as they collided.

"There were 41 people inside the bus (39 passengers, a driver and a guide) and four people were inside the car. There were a total of 45 people," the ministry's press service said.