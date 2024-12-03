Interior Ministry unveils special passport stamp for Saudi Green Initiative Forum 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, has launched a special passport stamp for the Saudi Green Initiative Forum 2024.

The stamp will be given to travelers arriving at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport during the forum, which coincides with the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) taking place in the city from December 2 to 13.