Interior Secretary Of Philippines Says Once Again Has COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Interior Secretary of Philippines Says Once Again Has COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Filipino Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano on Sunday announced having been infected with the novel coronavirus once again.

Ano originally had with COVID-19 back in late March.

"Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19," Ano said in a statement as quoted by the CNN Philippines broadcaster.

The Philippines has confirmed a total of 157,918 cases and 2,600 fatalities.

More Stories From World

