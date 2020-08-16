Interior Secretary Of Philippines Says Once Again Has COVID-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Filipino Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano on Sunday announced having been infected with the novel coronavirus once again.
Ano originally had with COVID-19 back in late March.
"Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19," Ano said in a statement as quoted by the CNN Philippines broadcaster.
The Philippines has confirmed a total of 157,918 cases and 2,600 fatalities.