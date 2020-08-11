UrduPoint.com
Interior Troops Pushed Protesters Away From Pushkinskaya Metro Station In Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Interior troops pushed several dozen protesters away from the Pushkinskaya metro station in the north-western part of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several dozen supporters of Belarusian opposition gathered on Tuesday evening near the station, where there were massive clashes between protesters and security forces on Monday. The interior troops pushed them away from along Pushkin Avenue and Pritytsky Street. Those resisting were detained.

The troops are armed with guns for rubber bullets and stun grenades, but so far they did not use them, they just were knocking on shields with clubs.

Passing cars are honking their support for opposition protesters. The metro station and all adjacent shops and cafes are closed.

Several dozen more people are watching from a safe distance, but it can be assumed that the main forces of the protesters will gather in another place where there is no such concentration of security forces. The fences along the crossroads are decorated with flowers in memory of the man who was killed during protests on Monday.

