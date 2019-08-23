The Kremlin does not think that Mexican airline Interjet's possible rejection of Russia's Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft will entail any reputational risks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

According to media reports, Interjet, which is currently the only foreign airline using SSJ100, has started selling the aircraft due to its financial difficulties.

"We would not make such conclusions. You know that this aircraft is being used more and more actively by domestic airlines, with Aeroflot being the major operator .

.. As more and more machines are produced, all the indicators will improve, this is obvious," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Interjet's possible rejection of SSJ100 damaged the reputation of the Russian aviation.

"You know that international aviation is not an easy sphere. As we all know, machines made by other producers are also being sold, sometimes they are not being used, sometimes they are grounded, and so on. Different things may happen, and there are no grounds to make such far-reaching conclusions," Peskov added.