Internal Division Threatens US More Than Any External Enemy - Ex-Defense Chief Mattis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

The partisan fracturing of the United States poses a bigger threat to the future of US democracy than any external enemy, former Defense Secretary James Mattis said in an essay that was adapted from a forthcoming book and published on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The partisan fracturing of the United States poses a bigger threat to the future of US democracy than any external enemy, former Defense Secretary James Mattis said in an essay that was adapted from a forthcoming book and published on Wednesday.

"What concerns me most as a military man is not our external adversaries; it is our internal divisiveness," Mattis wrote in the Wall Street Journal. "We are dividing into hostile tribes cheering against each other, fueled by emotion and a mutual disdain that jeopardizes our future, instead of rediscovering our common ground and finding solutions."

The article was adapted from Mattis' forthcoming book, titled "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead."

The essay depicts US democracy as an experiment and warns that "tribalism must not be allowed to destroy our experiment.

"

Mattis, a Marine Corps veteran of more than 40 years, served as Defense Secretary from the beginning of the Trump presidency in January 2017 until resigning in December 2018.

"I did as well as I could for as long as I could" Mattis said. "When my concrete solutions and strategic advice, especially keeping faith with our allies, no longer resonated, it was time to resign, despite the limitless joy I felt serving alongside our troops in defense of our Constitution."

Without mentioning President Donald Trump or the administration's America First approach to foreign and defense policy, Mattis warned that US has become increasingly isolated from longtime allies.

