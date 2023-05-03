Internal Political Processes in United States Becoming Uncontrollable - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Irreconcilable differences between US elites have become the cause of severe instability and uncontrollability of political processes in the United States, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"Internal political processes in the US are becoming turbulent and uncontrollable due to irreconcilable differences between elites, corporations and power structures," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

He also said more and more Americans would like to obtain Russian citizenship and permanently reside in Russia because Moscow protects the moral values long trampled on in the United States.