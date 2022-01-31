UrduPoint.com

Internal Probe Into COVID-19 Lockdown Parties In Downing Street Reveals Serious Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Internal Probe Into COVID-19 Lockdown Parties in Downing Street Reveals Serious Violations

An internal investigation into alleged parties held at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence and other government premises during the COVID-19 lockdown released on Monday found serious "failures of leadership and judgment" by the government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) An internal investigation into alleged parties held at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence and other government premises during the COVID-19 lockdown released on Monday found serious "failures of leadership and judgment" by the government.

"A number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did. There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government," the text said.

The long-awaited report has been published as an update because the London Metropolitan Police had asked the senior civil servant conducting the probe to make minimal reference to some of the gatherings to avoid prejudice to their own investigation.

