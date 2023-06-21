UrduPoint.com

Internal Tourism Surges By 50% Over 4 Years In Russia - Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Internal Tourism Surges by 50% Over 4 Years in Russia - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Internal tourism in Russia has grown more than 50% over the last four years, with the North Caucasus and the Tyumen Region showing the most rapid increase, a survey by SberAnalytics research agency shows.

The think tank used anonymous retrospective data on the number of tourist trips and tourists' spending, comparing the first quarters of 2019 and 2023.

In four years internal tourism in Russia grew by 50%, the research shows, with a 3.1 times increase recorded in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic in North Caucasus, while internal tourism grew 2.2 times in the same time period in the neighboring Kabardino-Balkarian Republic.

The West Siberia's Tyumen Region witnessed a 1.8 times increase, according to the survey's data.

With 13.6% of the total tourists number in 2023, Moscow stays the most attractive destination, followed by the Moscow Region with 12.7%, the city of St. Petersburg with 8.6% and the Krasnodar Territory, which borders Crimea, with 7.1% and also the longest stays, the data show.

The Stavropol Territory, which borders the Krasnodar Territory to the east, southern Siberia's Altay Territory, the Kaliningrad Region, the exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea  and the Far Eastern Sakhalin Region are also on the list of destinations, where tourists stay the longest, according to the survey.

The survey is based on the aggregated anonymous data about the needs and preferences of 106 million clients and 6 million entities, as well as information from over 70 internal and external sources, which allows to analyze different markets in details, considering their industry and regional specifics.

Restrictions, which the European Union imposed on Russian citizens following the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, made many Russian holidaymakers seek new destinations, heading to non-Western countries and discovering internal tourism. Lifting the pandemic-related barriers has also contributed to the increase of tourist trips inside of Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Altay Stavropol Kaliningrad Krasnodar Tyumen St. Petersburg Same Tank February 2019 Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

7 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

20 minutes ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.