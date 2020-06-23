MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) An internal US government watchdog is probing the actions of Park Police earlier in June when law enforcement officers dispersed protesters in front of the White House using chemical agents, The Hill reported.

"Given the significance of the events, we have already begun collecting and reviewing information," a spokesperson for the Interior Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) told the news website in an email Monday.

The spokesperson added that the review followed requests from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and three lawmakers.

"After we make an initial determination of which agency had command and control of the law enforcement operations, we will conduct a review of Park Police actions according," the spokesperson said.

The US Secret Service earlier admitted using pepper spray against protesters in Lafayette Square earlier this month.

African American George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.