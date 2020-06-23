UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Internal US Gov't Watchdog Probing Park Police Actions Toward Lafayette Square Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Internal US Gov't Watchdog Probing Park Police Actions Toward Lafayette Square Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) An internal US government watchdog is probing the actions of Park Police earlier in June when law enforcement officers dispersed protesters in front of the White House using chemical agents, The Hill reported.

"Given the significance of the events, we have already begun collecting and reviewing information," a spokesperson for the Interior Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) told the news website in an email Monday.

The spokesperson added that the review followed requests from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and three lawmakers.

"After we make an initial determination of which agency had command and control of the law enforcement operations, we will conduct a review of Park Police actions according," the spokesperson said.

The US Secret Service earlier admitted using pepper spray against protesters in Lafayette Square earlier this month.

African American George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Related Topics

Riots Police White House David George Lafayette Minneapolis June From Government

Recent Stories

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

8 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

8 hours ago

Palestinians rally against Trump Mideast plan

7 hours ago

Three players of England bound Pak cricket squad t ..

7 hours ago

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ..

7 hours ago

US Syria Envoy Declines to Say if US Will Target R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.