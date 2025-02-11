AFP International 7-Day News Agenda

AFP International 7-Day News Agenda

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2025

Highlights

(*) FRANCE - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Worldwide

WORLD - Worldwide release of video game Sid Meier's Civilization VII, by Firaxis Games, published by 2K Games

(*) JERUSALEM - Portugal's Foreign minister Paulo Rangel visits Israel VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Asia-Pacific

(*) PUTRAJAYA (Malaysia) - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

JAKARTA (Indonesia) - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 12)

KARACHI (Pakistan) - Pakistan Navy holds Aman military drills attended by foreign nations VIDEO.

(*) MANILA (Philippines) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet visits

BATU CAVES (Malaysia) - Hindu devotees in Malaysia celebrate Thaipusam festival VIDEO. PICTURE.

Europe

(*) LISBON (Portugal) - Ceremony in honour of the new Aga Khan (1100 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE.

STOCKHOLM (Sweden) - Judgment in a case of genocide, crimes against humanity, and serious war crimes against IS woman for keeping Yazidi slaves in Syria

(*) BERLIN (Germany) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at plenary debate in the Bundestag (0800 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

(+) PARIS (France) - President Emmanuel Macron meets US Vice-President J.D Vance (1145 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES (Spain) - Trial of ex-football chief Luis Rubiales accused of sex assault, coercion over 'unsolicited' kiss on lips of Jenni Hermoso PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 19)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Court hearing for Just Stop Oil campaigner Alyson Lee over defacement of Darwin's tomb at Westminster Abbey

(+) TOULOUSE (France) - ESA Biomass satellite presented to media at Airbus facilities (0800 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

(+) PARIS (France) - Annual press conference of the Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) (0830 GMT)

MOSCOW (Russia) - Hearing in trial of programmer Ilya Vasilyev accused of spreading 'fake' information about army on social media (0830 GMT)

(+) STRASBOURG (France) - ECHR rules on convictions of people who spread 'false information' in Russia after invasion of Ukraine (0900 GMT)

(+) LISBON (Portugal) - President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa receives Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari (1200 GMT) PICTURE.

GENEVA (Switzerland) - WHO Executive Board meeting, preparing the next World Health Assembly VIDEO.

PARIS (France) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits (To 12)

(+) PARIS (France) - US Vice-President JD Vance visits for AI summit, talks with other leaders

PARIS (France) - Wine Paris 2025 expo (To 12)

UNITED KINGDOM - General Synod of The Church of England VIDEO. (To 14)

MOSCOW (Russia) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes speech at exhibition for anniversary of ties with Vietnam

(*) MOSCOW (Russia) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)

WARSAW (Poland) - EU development ministers hold informal meeting VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(+) SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES (Spain) - Ex-Spanish Football Federation President speaks out at trial over forced kiss

North America

NEW YORK (United States) - New York Fashion Week, Autumn-Winter 2025 VIDEO. PICTURE. (To 11)

(+) BUFFALO (United States) - Federal court hearing for Hadi Matar accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie

(+) WASHINGTON (United States) - President Donald Trump meets King Abdullah II of Jordan PICTURE.

NEW YORK (United States) - Coca-Cola Q1 results (1200 GMT)

(+) UNITED NATIONS (United States) - UN humanitarian coordinator for the Democratic Republic of Congo holds press conference (1700 GMT)

Middle East and North Africa

DUBAI (United Arab Emirates) - World Governments Summit 2025 (1300 GMT) VIDEO. (To 13)

(*) BAABDA (Lebanon) - New cabinet holds first meeting (0900 GMT) VIDEO.

Latin America

CARACAS (Venezuela) - Trial against human rights activist Rocio San Miguel begins VIDEO.

Sports

GUINGAMP (France) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Brest (FRA) v Paris SG (FRA) (1745 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

TURIN (Italy) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Juventus (ITA) v PSV Eindhoven (NED) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Manchester City (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP) (2000 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

LISBON (Portugal) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Borussia Dortmund (GER) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

VENEZUELA - Football: U-20 South American Championship PICTURE. (To February 16)

SAALBACH (Austria) - Alpine Skiing: World Championships - 2025 PICTURE. (To 16)

HARBIN (China) - Asian Winter Games 2025 VIDEO. PICTURE. (To 14)

DOHA (Qatar) - Tennis: WTA tour 2025 - Doha Open PICTURE. (To 15)

(+) MENDOZA (Argentina) - Appeal hearings on dismissal of rape case against French rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou VIDEO. (To 11)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Highlights

(*) WASHINGTON (United States) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE. (To 13)

Asia-Pacific

HANOI (Vietnam) - Vietnam National Assembly extraordinary session (1100 GMT) VIDEO. (To 18)

NEW TAIPEI CITY (Taiwan) - Sky lantern festival PICTURE. VIDEO.

(+) NINGBO (China) - China-Asean Senior Officials' Consultation (0100 GMT) (To 14)

ISLAMABAD (Pakistan) - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits (0400 GMT) (To 13)

Europe

(+) MARSEILLE (France) - President Emmanuel Macron meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PARIS (France) - Ukraine talks with foreign ministers of several European and Western partners

(*) BUDAPEST (Hungary) - German far-right leader Alice Weidel received by Prime Minister Viktor Orban (0920 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

(*) BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (1200 GMT) VIDEO.

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Canadian PM Justin Trudeau holds talks with EU chiefs (1300 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, holds a press conference (1900 GMT) VIDEO.

(*) AMSTERDAM (Netherlands) - Heineken annual results (0600 GMT)

MINSK (Belarus) - 10th anniversary of the signature of the Minsk 2 accords

(+) STRASBOURG (France) - EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will present the Commission's 2025 roadmap VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(*) ROME (Italy) - New hearing in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni deepfake porn trial

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Court hearing for a second Just Stop Oil campaigner Diane Bligh over defacement of Darwin's tomb at Westminster Abbey

(*) NOVOSIBIRSK (Russia) - Expected verdict in trial of thermophysicist Oleg Kabov over 'faking research results' (0300 GMT)

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Russia) - Trial of eight accused of October 2022 Crimean bridge attack begins (0700 GMT) VIDEO.

STRASBOURG (France) - ECHR holds three hearings on pushbacks of migrants at Belarusian borders (0800 GMT)

PARIS (France) - OPEC monthly report released (1000 GMT)

MOSCOW (Russia) - Far-left activist Sergei Udaltsov appeals by videolink his arrest over charges for 'justifying' terror (1030 GMT)

ROME (Italy) - Governing council of UN's agricultural development fund (IFAD) meets (1100 GMT)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Release of annual IISS Military Balance report (1100 GMT)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - NATO chief Mark Rutte gives press conference ahead of defence ministers' meeting (1130 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

North America

WASHINGTON (United States) - US Fed chair Jerome Powell gives testimony to House Financial Services Committee (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

(*) HOLLYWOOD (United States) - World premiere of Marvel film 'Captain America: Brave New World' (0200 GMT) PICTURE.

WASHINGTON (United States) - US consumer price index (1330 GMT)

WASHINGTON (United States) - Inaugural meeting of the US House DOGE subcommittee (1400 GMT)

UNITED NATIONS (United States) - UN Security Council votes to renew mandate of experts monitoring sanctions against Sudan (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

UNITED NATIONS (United States) - UN Security Council meets on Syria (1530 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa

BEIRUT (Lebanon) - Court session in trial over death of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper Sean Rooney

Sub-Saharan Africa

(+) ABIDJAN (Ivory Coast) - Verdict in trial of pro-Gbagbo opposition figure Damana Pickass

Sports

KARACHI (Pakistan) - Cricket: Tri-nation ODI series, Pakistan v South Africa PICTURE.

PARIS (France) - Biathlon: IBU World Championships Biathlon (To 23)

BRUGES (Belgium) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Club Brugge (BEL) v Atalanta (ITA) (1745 GMT) PICTURE.

GLASGOW (United Kingdom) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Celtic (SCO) v Bayern Munich (GER) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

ROTTERDAM (Netherlands) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Feyenoord (NED) v AC Milan (ITA) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off First Leg: Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2025

Highlights

PARIS (France) - International conference on Syria

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - NATO defence ministers meet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BERLIN (Germany) - 75th International Berlinale Film festival PICTURE. (To 23)

Asia-Pacific

SEOUL (South Korea) - Eighth hearing in impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol (0100 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

TOKYO (Japan) - Honda Q3 results

TOKYO (Japan) - Nissan Q3 results VIDEO.

FUKUSHIMA (Japan) - TEPCO starts dismantling treated water tanks at Fukushima nuclear plant

(+) BEIJING (China) - Ministry of Commerce weekly briefing VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

TOKYO (Japan) - Sony Q3 results (0600 GMT)

Europe

(+) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Foreign Secretary David Lammy hosts China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi

PARIS (France) - Call for general strike in the video game industry in France VIDEO.

WARSAW (Poland) - Appeals court delivers verdict in trial of Polish pro-choice activist sentenced for aiding an abortion (1300 GMT) PICTURE.

MOSCOW (Russia) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin

ANKARA (Turkey) - UN political affairs and peacebuilding chief Rosemary DiCarlo visits

MUNICH (Germany) - Siemens annual shareholders meeting

VATICAN CITY (Holy See) - Tax justice event

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Trade union protest against future government's plan to reform special pension schemes PICTURE.

PARIS (France) - Ubisoft Q3 results

DRESDEN (Germany) - 80th anniversary of the Allied bombing of the German city of Dresden during World War II (to 15) PICTURE. (To 15)

CANNES (France) - World AI Cannes Festival, international event on artificial intelligence (To 15)

(+) LONDON (United Kingdom) - World premiere of Bong Joon Ho's film 'Mickey 17'

MUNICH (Germany) - Siemens Q1 results (0600 GMT)

VEVEY (Switzerland) - Nestle annual results (0615 GMT)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Barclays annual results (0700 GMT)

WIESBADEN (Germany) - Federal Statistical Office of Germany publishes inflation figures for January (0700 GMT)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - GDP Q4, first estimate (0700 GMT)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Unilever annual results (0700 GMT)

PARIS (France) - IEA publishes monthly oil report (0900 GMT)

LVIV (Ukraine) - Trial continues in murder of nationalist public figure, Iryna Farion (1000 GMT)

MOSCOW (Russia) - Hearing in closed-door trial of four journalists over collaboration with Navalny's organisation (1100 GMT)

North America

(+) HOUSTON (United States) - Latinos demonstrate against deportation policies of President Donald Trump (0030 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

WASHINGTON (United States) - US Producer Price Index (1330 GMT)

WASHINGTON (United States) - Senate HELP committee vote to advance nomination of Linda McMahon to serve as US Secretary of Education (1500 GMT)

UNITED NATIONS (United States) - UN Security Council meeting on Yemen (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa

(+) CONAKRY (Guinea) - Anti-corruption court rules on ex-prime minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, tried for embezzlement of public funds, corruption and money laundering

(*) YAOUNDÉ (Cameroon) - President Paul Biya marks 92nd birthday (1600 GMT) VIDEO.

Latin America

(+) BUENOS AIRES (Argentina) - Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January (1900 GMT)

Sports

UMEÅ (Sweden) - Rally: World Rally Championship, Rally Sweden PICTURE. (To 16)

EUROPE - Football: UEFA Europa League - Knockout round play-off First Leg (1745 GMT) PICTURE.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2025

Highlights

MUNICH (Germany) - Munich Security Conference VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To 16)

Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE (Singapore) - Government releases final GDP performance data for 2024 (0000 GMT)

Europe

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (France) - Victoires de la musique music awards (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

MOSCOW (Russia) - Central bank rate decision VIDEO.

MOSCOW (Russia) - Inflation for January

ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Parents of teen victim of 2013 Gezi Park protests on trial for insulting Erdogan

KYIV (Ukraine) - Ukraine Fashion Week PICTURE. VIDEO. (To 17)

(+) COPENHAGEN (Denmark) - 10th anniversary of double shooting at Jewish cultural center and synagogue that left two dead

(+) MUNICH (Germany) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends Munich security conference

(+) MUNICH (Germany) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visits

(+) MUNICH (Germany) - US Vice President JD Vance participates to a Security Summit in Munich (To 16)

(+) STOCKHOLM (Sweden) - Nearly 2000 soldiers take part in defence exercises VIDEO. (To 18)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Natwest annual results (0700 GMT)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Eurozone GDP Q4 2024, second estimate (1000 GMT)

VENICE (Italy) - Venice Carnival (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. (To March 4)

North America

(+) NEW YORK (United States) - Federal judge hearing on Elon Musk's reform team access to Treasury data

SAN BRUNO (United States) - 20th anniversary of video-sharing platform YouTube

WASHINGTON (United States) - US advance retail sales (1330 GMT)

WASHINGTON (United States) - US industrial production data (1415 GMT)

Middle East and North Africa

BEIRUT (Lebanon) - 20th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafic Hariri

Latin America

(+) Nezahualcóyotl (Mexico) - Mass wedding ceremony to celebrate Valentine's Day VIDEO. PICTURE.

Sports

KARACHI (Pakistan) - Cricket: Tri-nation ODI series, final PICTURE.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2025

Europe

SUKHUMI (Georgia) - Presidential election in Abkhazia

PARIS (France) - 5th anniversary of the death from Covid-19 of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist in Paris, the first reported fatality linked to the coronavirus outside Asia

SERBIA - New national rally called by students over corruption VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(+) BUDAPEST (Hungary) - Tisza party congress, the party of main opposition figure Peter Magyar VIDEO.

(+) NICE (France) - Nice Carnival opening (1900 GMT) PICTURE.

Sub-Saharan Africa

(+) NIAMEY (Niger) - Military regime host 'national convention' to set duration of transition period (To 19)

ADDIS ABABA (Ethiopia) - African Union summit, where leaders will elect a new head of the AU Commission PICTURE. VIDEO. (To 16)

(+) TOGO - Senator election VIDEO.

Latin America

CARACAS (Venezuela) - Launch of 'public debate' on constitutional change promoted by President Nicolas Maduro

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2025

Highlights

TEL AVIV (Israel) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pays his first visit to the Middle East (To 18)

Asia-Pacific

(*) PYONGYANG (North Korea) - 'Day of the Shining Star', late leader Kim Jong Il's birthday

TOKYO (Japan) - GDP Q4 and annual results (2350 GMT)

Europe

MOSCOW (Russia) - First anniversary of Alexei Navalny's death VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

BERLIN (Germany) - TV debate between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and election rival Friedrich Merz (1915 GMT) VIDEO.

LONDON (United Kingdom) - BAFTA Film Awards ceremony LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE. VIDEO.

ORLÉANS (France) - Auction of a bronze by French sculptor Camille Claudel found in vacant apartment (1500 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE.

BERLIN (Germany) - Yulia Navalnaya hosts event in memory of her late husband Russia opposition politician Alexei Navalny (1800 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

Sports

DUBAI (United Arab Emirates) - Tennis: WTA tour 2025 - Dubai Open PICTURE. (To 22)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2025

Asia-Pacific

(*) MANILA (Philippines) - Army chief General Roy M. Galido gives press conference (0230 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

Europe

WARSAW (Poland) - EU European ministers hold informal meeting (To 18)

MILAN (Italy) - December foreign trade results - Milan (0900 GMT)

PARIS (France) - Trial of five men, including convicted killer Mehdi Nemmouche, accused of kidnapping seven Western hostages in 2013-2014 (0900 GMT) PICTURE. (To March 21)

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Eurozone finance ministers meet (Eurogroup) (1400 GMT)

North America

(+) UNITED NATIONS (United States) - UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine (1500 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa

ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates) - The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) (To 21)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2025

Highlights

LEBANON - End of ceasefire deal in war between Hezbollah and Israel PICTURE. VIDEO.

Asia-Pacific

(+) SYDNEY (Australia) - Australia's Reserve Bank Governor speaks at monthly press conference on interest rates (0430 GMT) PICTURE.

TOKYO (Japan) - IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi visits (0200 GMT) (To 20)

(*) SINGAPORE (Singapore) - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announces financial year 2025 budget (0730 GMT)

Europe

(*) MOSCOW (Russia) - Hearing in trial of Grigory Melkonyants, co-chairman of Russia's Golos independent election monitor

ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Resumption of the 'newborn deaths gang' trial

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU finance ministers meet (Ecofin)

ROME (Italy) - Supreme Court hearing in lawsuit brought by Greenpeace against Eni

(+) PARIS (France) - Inflation for January (0745 GMT)

PUSHKINO (Russia) - Hearing in trial of entrepreneur Yevgeniya Samokhina over 'disseminating fake information about army' (0800 GMT)

ZAGREB (Croatia) - Inauguration of President Zoran Milanovic (1400 GMT) PICTURE.

North America

(*) UNITED NATIONS (United States) - UN Security Council meeting on improving global governance, chaired by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (1500 GMT)

Sports

MILAN (Italy) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off Second Leg: AC Milan (ITA) v Feyenoord (NED) (1745 GMT) PICTURE.

(+) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Auto: Formula One - 2025 season launch (1900 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

BERGAMO (Italy) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off Second Leg: Atalanta (ITA) v Club Brugge (BEL) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

MUNICH (Germany) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off Second Leg: Bayern Munich (GER) v Celtic (SCO) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

LISBON (Portugal) - Football: UEFA Champions League - Knockout round play-off Second Leg: Benfica (POR) v Monaco (FRA) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2025

Asia-Pacific

FUKUSHIMA (Japan) - IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi visits Fukushima nuclear plant

OSAKA (Japan) - Kobayashi Pharmaceutical shareholder meeting

Europe

LONDON (United Kingdom) - BAE Systems annual results (0700 GMT)

ZURICH (Switzerland) - Glencore annual results (0700 GMT)

LONDON (United Kingdom) - HSBC annual results (0700 GMT)

Sports

PAKISTAN - Cricket: ICC Champions Trophy PICTURE. (To March 9)

FIORANO MODENESE (Italy) - Formula One: Ferrari SF-25 on track with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc VIDEO.

