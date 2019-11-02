Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com AFP International 7-Day News Agenda Please note that all times are in GMT. For full details of our coverage of top stories, please see our regularly updated News Advisory

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2019 Europe (+) KIZILTEPE (Turkey) - Joint Turkish-Russian military patrols to begin in northern Syria VIDEO.

(+) MOSCOW (Russia) - Russia court orders closure of leading rights group FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - Draghi hands over ECB presidency to ex-IMF chief Lagarde VIDEO.

VIENNA (Austria) - Smoking ban comes into force North America SAN FRANCISCO (United States) - Launch of Apple TV+ LOS ANGELES (United States) - Teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg attends climate action rally (1900 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

TUPELO (United States) - Trump holds campaign rally (2300 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE.

Middle East and North Africa (*) BAGHDAD (Iraq) - Anti-government protests PICTURE. VIDEO.

BEIRUT (Lebanon) - Anti-government protests LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa DR CONGO - Introduction of second Ebola vaccine VIDEO.

LAGOS (Nigeria) - Art X, West Africa's premier international art fair (1300 GMT) PICTURE. (To 3) Sports SHENZHEN (China) - WTA Finals, climax of the women's tennis season PICTURE. (To November 3) PARIS (France) - Tennis: ATP tour 2019 - Paris Masters (To November 3) SHANGHAI (China) - Golf: WGC-HSBC Champions PICTURE. (To November 3) SEPANG (Malaysia) - Moto: World MotoGP 2019 - Malaysia Grand Prix PICTURE. (To 3) SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019 Europe GLASGOW (United Kingdom) - Nicola Sturgeon addresses major Scottish independence rally for first time since 2014 (1000 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

BERLIN (Germany) - Kurds hold protest against Turkey's northern Syria offensive (1000 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Julie Andrews presents her memoirs (1430 GMT) North America WALLOPS FLIGHT FACILITY (United States) - Northrop Grumman aerospace enterprise launches NASA resupply mission for the ISS (1359 GMT) Sub-Saharan Africa BISSAU (Guinea-Bissau) - Campaign begins despite uncertainties hovering over presidential election Latin America MEXICO CITY (Mexico) - Day of the Dead LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. PICTURE.

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina) - Gay Pride parade (1900 GMT) PICTURE.

Sports YOKOHAMA (Japan) - Rugby: World Cup - Final (0900 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

BERLIN (Germany) - Football: Berlin derby game opposing the two clubs of the former divided city (1730 GMT) PICTURE.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2019 Europe SEVILLE (Spain) - 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards PICTURE.

North America WASHINGTON (United States) - One-year countdown before US presidential elections GRAPHIC.

Middle East and North Africa DOHA (Qatar) - UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention carry out first official visit LIVE VIDEO. (To 14) DOHA (Qatar) - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation contact group on Somalia meets (0700 GMT) Latin America LIMA (Peru) - Protest against bullfighting in front of premier Lima bullring Plaza de Toros de Acho (1800 GMT) VIDEO.

Sports NEW YORK (United States) - New York City marathon (1500 GMT) GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

AUSTIN (United States) - Auto: Formula One - US Grand Prix (1910 GMT) GRAPHIC.

KUALA LUMPUR (Malaysia) - AFC Cup final pre-match press conference by North Korean and Lebanon clubs (1100 GMT) VIDEO.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019 Asia-Pacific BEIJING (China) - French President Emmanuel Macron visits LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (To 6) BANGKOK (Thailand) - US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attends Indo-Pacific Business Forum on sidelines of ASEAN summit PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Europe PARIS (France) - France's top literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, awarded VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

MOSCOW (Russia) - Russians mark 'Unity Day' with ceremonies and marches PICTURE.

BARCELONA (Spain) - King Felipe VI presides over awards ceremony which separatist groups have vowed to disrupt (+) PARIS (France) - Tajik president to tour Europe, meet with France's Macron (To 12) LONDON (United Kingdom) - House of Commons elects new speaker VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

LISBON (Portugal) - Web Summit (To 7) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Ryanair releases half year results (0600 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Rwandan ex-official on trial in Brussels court for genocide in 1994 (0800 GMT) SAINT-OUEN (France) - Work begins on future Olympic and paralympic games village for Paris 2024 (0800 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

HERMARINGEN (Germany) - Inauguration of monument commemorating Georg Elser on 80th anniversary of his bid to kill Hitler (1000 GMT) VIDEO.

(*) ZWICKAU (Germany) - Chancellor Angela Merkel visits as Volkswagen begins production of electric model ID 3 (1015 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

BUCHAREST (Romania) - Liberal minority government line-up faces parliamentary confidence vote (1200 GMT) PICTURE.

BERLIN (Germany) - New ECB chief Christine Lagarde speaks at event honouring German ex-FM Wolfgang Schaeuble (1930 GMT) MADRID (Spain) - Main candidates participate in TV debate ahead of Nov 10 election (2100 GMT) GRAPHIC. PICTURE. VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa TEHRAN (Iran) - 40th anniversary of takeover of US embassy and hostage crisis Sub-Saharan Africa YAOUND� (Cameroon) - Trial of seven soldiers for murders of two women and their children which were filmed, posted online VIDEO.

CONAKRY (Guinea) - Opposition calls for fresh protests against a third term for outgoing President Conde (0900 GMT) VIDEO.

Latin America SANTIAGO (Chile) - Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean (2100 GMT) (To 8) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Asia-Pacific SHANGHAI (China) - China International Import Expo VIDEO. (To 10) Europe PRAGUE (Czech Republic) - Central, south European PMs attend EU Cohesion Summit VIDEO.

MARSEILLE (France) - First anniversary of deadly collapse of two apartment buildings PICTURE. GRAPHIC. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(+) MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Burundi counterpart Ezechiel Nibigira (0800 GMT) VIENNA (Austria) - OPEC releases its World Oil Outlook (1300 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Rapper M.I.A. performs outside Home Office in support of Julian Assange (1800 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

North America LEXINGTON (United States) - Trump holds a campaign rally (0000 GMT) VIDEO.

WASHINGTON (United States) - US publishes monthly trade balance data (1330 GMT) WASHINGTON (United States) - Former Trump advisor Roger Stone goes on trial (1400 GMT) PICTURE.

VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates) - International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) council meets (0500 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. (To 6) Sub-Saharan Africa JOHANNESBURG (South Africa) - South Africa investment conference, chaired by President Ramaphosa (1500 GMT) (To 7) Sports D�CINES-CHARPIEU (France) - Football: UEFA Champions League - 1st round day 4: Group G Lyon (FRA) v Benfica (POR) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

KATOWICE (Poland) - World anti-doping agency (WADA) holds world conference on doping in sport VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. (To 7) WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019 Asia-Pacific BEIJING (China) - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chinese leaders LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

TOKYO (Japan) - SoftBank reports second quarter earnings (0600 GMT) Europe (+) MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Greek counterpart MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian inflation data for October to be published ATHENS (Greece) - Golden Dawn chief in court in trial implicating the neo-Nazi party in anti-fascist rapper's 2013 murder VIDEO.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - ECB holds conference on banking supervision (+) WORKINGTON (United Kingdom) - Nigel Farage campaigns in emblematic election town VIDEO.

HERZOGENAURACH (Germany) - Adidas Q3 results (0600 GMT) MUNICH (Germany) - BMW releases Q3 earnings data (0700 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Marks & Spencer half-year results (0700 GMT) MOSCOW (Russia) - Trial of protester accused of violence against police (0800 GMT) North America WASHINGTON (United States) - Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan discuss controversial Nile dam NEW YORK (United States) - Sentencing hearing for Brazilian businessman Fabio Tordin over role in FIFA corruption scandal (1400 GMT) VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa LUSAKA (Zambia) - Trial starts of ex-minister over corruption charges that sparked UK aid suspension BOUAK (Ivory Coast) - 15th anniversary of bomb attack on French military camp Latin America QUITO (Ecuador) - Forum of the Inter-American Human Rights System (1400 GMT) (To 7) Sports PARIS (France) - Football: UEFA Champions League - 1st round day 4: Group A Paris SG (FRA) v Club Brugge (BEL) (2000 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. PICTURE.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2019 Asia-Pacific BEIJING (China) - Baidu Q3 results (0100 GMT) Europe THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - ICC to sentence Bosco 'Terminator' Ntaganda for war crimes and crimes against humanity (0900 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

PARIS (France) - Appeals court rules on charging French cement giant Lafarge over alleged terror financing in Syria (0800 GMT) VIDEO.

MINSK (Belarus) - Elections for upper chamber of parliament MOSCOW (Russia) - October car sales data is to be published MOSCOW (Russia) - Russia marks anniversary of wartime parade with re-enactment march on Red square VIDEO. PICTURE.

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Eurozone finance ministers meet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BUDAPEST (Hungary) - Turkish President Erdogan visits LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. PICTURE. (To 8) PARIS (France) - Paris Photo fair VIDEO. (To 10) FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - Commerzbank Q3 results (0600 GMT) FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - Lufthansa publishes Q3 earnings (0600 GMT) MUNICH (Germany) - Siemens holds annual earnings press conference (0600 GMT) PICTURE.

MUNICH (Germany) - Munich Re Q3 results (0630 GMT) ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Trial of RSF Turkish representative Onderoglu starts (0700 GMT) VIDEO.

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Hearing for teen accused of throwing French boy off Tate Modern viewing platform (0900 GMT) VIDEO.

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Bank of England monetary policy decision, minutes of meeting and monetary policy report (1200 GMT) (+) BERLIN (Germany) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hold press conference (1500 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

North America (+) WASHINGTON (United States) - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva opens two-day conference on debt (1400 GMT) SAN FRANCISCO (United States) - Disney 4Q + annual results (1730 GMT) Sub-Saharan Africa MAURITIUS - Parliamentary elections VIDEO.

Latin America BRAS�LIA (Brazil) - Supreme Court judges begin voting in case that could free Lula VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019 Worldwide WORLD - Global release of 'Death Stranding' video game Asia-Pacific SHANGHAI (China) - Centre Pompidou satellite space to open at West Bund Art Museum BEIJING (China) - China releases October trade data (0200 GMT) Europe (+) MOSCOW (Russia) - international non-proliferation conference THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - 25th anniversary of creation of International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda MUNICH (Germany) - 80 years after Georg Elser tried to kill Adolf Hitler BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU finance ministers meet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

MUNICH (Germany) - Allianz Q3 results (0600 GMT) (*) BERLIN (Germany) - EU Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen speaks on eve of 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Merkel attends (1800 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

MADRID (Spain) - Far-right party Vox holds final campaign rally ahead of Sunday national elections (1800 GMT) Latin America QUITO (Ecuador) - 174th session of Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) (To 14) SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019 Asia-Pacific PHNOM PENH (Cambodia) - Opposition leader Sam Rainsy set to return from self-exile in France on independence day PICTURE. VIDEO.

PHNOM PENH (Cambodia) - Independence Day SULTANPUR LODHI (India) - Pakistan opens corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India VIDEO. PICTURE.

BEIJING (China) - China releases October inflation data (0130 GMT) Europe BERLIN (Germany) - 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO.

WARSAW (Poland) - Far-right holds anti-LGBT prayer march HAMBURG (Germany) - Inauguration of the MSC Grandiosa, giant cruise vessel (*) BERLIN (Germany) - Presidents of Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary in Berlin for 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall PICTURE.

North America LOS ANGELES (United States) - Charlize Theron receives the prestigious American Cinematheque Prize (0400 GMT) VIDEO.

