Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ):Go to https://agenda.afp.com to consult AFP Agenda Contact us on contact-agenda@afp.com AFP International 7-Day News Agenda Please note that all times are in GMT. For full details of our coverage of top stories, please see our regularly updated News Advisory (+) : Event added in the last 24 hours.

(*) : Event updated in the last 24 hours.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2019 Europe (+) KIZILTEPE (Turkey) - Joint Turkish-Russian military patrols to begin in northern Syria VIDEO.

(+) MOSCOW (Russia) - Russia court orders closure of leading rights group FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - Draghi hands over ECB presidency to ex-IMF chief Lagarde VIDEO.

VIENNA (Austria) - Smoking ban comes into force North America SAN FRANCISCO (United States) - Launch of Apple TV+ LOS ANGELES (United States) - Teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg attends climate action rally (1900 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

TUPELO (United States) - Trump holds campaign rally (2300 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE.

Middle East and North Africa (*) BAGHDAD (Iraq) - Anti-government protests PICTURE. VIDEO.

BEIRUT (Lebanon) - Anti-government protests LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa DR CONGO - Introduction of second Ebola vaccine VIDEO.

LAGOS (Nigeria) - Art X, West Africa's premier international art fair (1300 GMT) PICTURE. (To 3) Sports SHENZHEN (China) - WTA Finals, climax of the women's tennis season PICTURE. (To November 3) PARIS (France) - Tennis: ATP tour 2019 - Paris Masters (To November 3) SHANGHAI (China) - Golf: WGC-HSBC Champions PICTURE. (To November 3) SEPANG (Malaysia) - Moto: World MotoGP 2019 - Malaysia Grand Prix PICTURE. (To 3) SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2019 Europe GLASGOW (United Kingdom) - Nicola Sturgeon addresses major Scottish independence rally for first time since 2014 (1000 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO. PICTURE.

BERLIN (Germany) - Kurds hold protest against Turkey's northern Syria offensive (1000 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Julie Andrews presents her memoirs (1430 GMT) North America WALLOPS FLIGHT FACILITY (United States) - Northrop Grumman aerospace enterprise launches NASA resupply mission for the ISS (1359 GMT) Sub-Saharan Africa BISSAU (Guinea-Bissau) - Campaign begins despite uncertainties hovering over presidential election Latin America MEXICO CITY (Mexico) - Day of the Dead LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. PICTURE.

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina) - Gay Pride parade (1900 GMT) PICTURE.

Sports YOKOHAMA (Japan) - Rugby: World Cup - Final (0900 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

BERLIN (Germany) - Football: Berlin derby game opposing the two clubs of the former divided city (1730 GMT) PICTURE.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2019 Europe SEVILLE (Spain) - 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards PICTURE.

North America WASHINGTON (United States) - One-year countdown before US presidential elections GRAPHIC.

Middle East and North Africa DOHA (Qatar) - UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention carry out first official visit LIVE VIDEO. (To 14) DOHA (Qatar) - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation contact group on Somalia meets (0700 GMT) Latin America LIMA (Peru) - Protest against bullfighting in front of premier Lima bullring Plaza de Toros de Acho (1800 GMT) VIDEO.

Sports NEW YORK (United States) - New York City marathon (1500 GMT) GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

AUSTIN (United States) - Auto: Formula One - US Grand Prix (1910 GMT) GRAPHIC.

KUALA LUMPUR (Malaysia) - AFC Cup final pre-match press conference by North Korean and Lebanon clubs (1100 GMT) VIDEO.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2019 Asia-Pacific BEIJING (China) - French President Emmanuel Macron visits LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. (To 6) BANGKOK (Thailand) - US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross attends Indo-Pacific Business Forum on sidelines of ASEAN summit PICTURE. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

Europe PARIS (France) - France's top literary prize, the Prix Goncourt, awarded VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

MOSCOW (Russia) - Russians mark 'Unity Day' with ceremonies and marches PICTURE.

BARCELONA (Spain) - King Felipe VI presides over awards ceremony which separatist groups have vowed to disrupt (+) PARIS (France) - Tajik president to tour Europe, meet with France's Macron (To 12) LONDON (United Kingdom) - House of Commons elects new speaker VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

LISBON (Portugal) - Web Summit (To 7) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Ryanair releases half year results (0600 GMT) BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Rwandan ex-official on trial in Brussels court for genocide in 1994 (0800 GMT) SAINT-OUEN (France) - Work begins on future Olympic and paralympic games village for Paris 2024 (0800 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

HERMARINGEN (Germany) - Inauguration of monument commemorating Georg Elser on 80th anniversary of his bid to kill Hitler (1000 GMT) VIDEO.

(*) ZWICKAU (Germany) - Chancellor Angela Merkel visits as Volkswagen begins production of electric model ID 3 (1015 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

BUCHAREST (Romania) - Liberal minority government line-up faces parliamentary confidence vote (1200 GMT) PICTURE.

BERLIN (Germany) - New ECB chief Christine Lagarde speaks at event honouring German ex-FM Wolfgang Schaeuble (1930 GMT) MADRID (Spain) - Main candidates participate in TV debate ahead of Nov 10 election (2100 GMT) GRAPHIC. PICTURE. VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa TEHRAN (Iran) - 40th anniversary of takeover of US embassy and hostage crisis Sub-Saharan Africa YAOUND� (Cameroon) - Trial of seven soldiers for murders of two women and their children which were filmed, posted online VIDEO.

CONAKRY (Guinea) - Opposition calls for fresh protests against a third term for outgoing President Conde (0900 GMT) VIDEO.

Latin America SANTIAGO (Chile) - Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean (2100 GMT) (To 8) TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Asia-Pacific SHANGHAI (China) - China International Import Expo VIDEO. (To 10) Europe PRAGUE (Czech Republic) - Central, south European PMs attend EU Cohesion Summit VIDEO.

MARSEILLE (France) - First anniversary of deadly collapse of two apartment buildings PICTURE. GRAPHIC. VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

(+) MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Burundi counterpart Ezechiel Nibigira (0800 GMT) VIENNA (Austria) - OPEC releases its World Oil Outlook (1300 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Rapper M.I.A. performs outside Home Office in support of Julian Assange (1800 GMT) VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

North America LEXINGTON (United States) - Trump holds a campaign rally (0000 GMT) VIDEO.

WASHINGTON (United States) - US publishes monthly trade balance data (1330 GMT) WASHINGTON (United States) - Former Trump advisor Roger Stone goes on trial (1400 GMT) PICTURE.

VIDEO.

Middle East and North Africa ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates) - International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) council meets (0500 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO. (To 6) Sub-Saharan Africa JOHANNESBURG (South Africa) - South Africa investment conference, chaired by President Ramaphosa (1500 GMT) (To 7) Sports D�CINES-CHARPIEU (France) - Football: UEFA Champions League - 1st round day 4: Group G Lyon (FRA) v Benfica (POR) (2000 GMT) PICTURE.

KATOWICE (Poland) - World anti-doping agency (WADA) holds world conference on doping in sport VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. (To 7) WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2019 Asia-Pacific BEIJING (China) - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chinese leaders LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

TOKYO (Japan) - SoftBank reports second quarter earnings (0600 GMT) Europe (+) MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Greek counterpart MOSCOW (Russia) - Russian inflation data for October to be published ATHENS (Greece) - Golden Dawn chief in court in trial implicating the neo-Nazi party in anti-fascist rapper's 2013 murder VIDEO.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - ECB holds conference on banking supervision (+) WORKINGTON (United Kingdom) - Nigel Farage campaigns in emblematic election town VIDEO.

HERZOGENAURACH (Germany) - Adidas Q3 results (0600 GMT) MUNICH (Germany) - BMW releases Q3 earnings data (0700 GMT) LONDON (United Kingdom) - Marks & Spencer half-year results (0700 GMT) MOSCOW (Russia) - Trial of protester accused of violence against police (0800 GMT) North America WASHINGTON (United States) - Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan discuss controversial Nile dam NEW YORK (United States) - Sentencing hearing for Brazilian businessman Fabio Tordin over role in FIFA corruption scandal (1400 GMT) VIDEO.

Sub-Saharan Africa LUSAKA (Zambia) - Trial starts of ex-minister over corruption charges that sparked UK aid suspension BOUAK (Ivory Coast) - 15th anniversary of bomb attack on French military camp Latin America QUITO (Ecuador) - Forum of the Inter-American Human Rights System (1400 GMT) (To 7) Sports PARIS (France) - Football: UEFA Champions League - 1st round day 4: Group A Paris SG (FRA) v Club Brugge (BEL) (2000 GMT) LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. PICTURE.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2019 Asia-Pacific BEIJING (China) - Baidu Q3 results (0100 GMT) Europe THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - ICC to sentence Bosco 'Terminator' Ntaganda for war crimes and crimes against humanity (0900 GMT) PICTURE. VIDEO.

PARIS (France) - Appeals court rules on charging French cement giant Lafarge over alleged terror financing in Syria (0800 GMT) VIDEO.

MINSK (Belarus) - Elections for upper chamber of parliament MOSCOW (Russia) - October car sales data is to be published MOSCOW (Russia) - Russia marks anniversary of wartime parade with re-enactment march on Red square VIDEO. PICTURE.

BRUSSELS (Belgium) - Eurozone finance ministers meet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

BUDAPEST (Hungary) - Turkish President Erdogan visits LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO. PICTURE. (To 8) PARIS (France) - Paris Photo fair VIDEO. (To 10) FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - Commerzbank Q3 results (0600 GMT) FRANKFURT AM MAIN (Germany) - Lufthansa publishes Q3 earnings (0600 GMT) MUNICH (Germany) - Siemens holds annual earnings press conference (0600 GMT) PICTURE.

MUNICH (Germany) - Munich Re Q3 results (0630 GMT) ISTANBUL (Turkey) - Trial of RSF Turkish representative Onderoglu starts (0700 GMT) VIDEO.

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Hearing for teen accused of throwing French boy off Tate Modern viewing platform (0900 GMT) VIDEO.

LONDON (United Kingdom) - Bank of England monetary policy decision, minutes of meeting and monetary policy report (1200 GMT) (+) BERLIN (Germany) - Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg hold press conference (1500 GMT) PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO. VIDEO.

North America (+) WASHINGTON (United States) - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva opens two-day conference on debt (1400 GMT) SAN FRANCISCO (United States) - Disney 4Q + annual results (1730 GMT) Sub-Saharan Africa MAURITIUS - Parliamentary elections VIDEO.

Latin America BRAS�LIA (Brazil) - Supreme Court judges begin voting in case that could free Lula VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019 Worldwide WORLD - Global release of 'Death Stranding' video game Asia-Pacific SHANGHAI (China) - Centre Pompidou satellite space to open at West Bund Art Museum BEIJING (China) - China releases October trade data (0200 GMT) Europe (+) MOSCOW (Russia) - international non-proliferation conference THE HAGUE (Netherlands) - 25th anniversary of creation of International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda MUNICH (Germany) - 80 years after Georg Elser tried to kill Adolf Hitler BRUSSELS (Belgium) - EU finance ministers meet VIDEO. LIVE VIDEO.

MUNICH (Germany) - Allianz Q3 results (0600 GMT) (*) BERLIN (Germany) - EU Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen speaks on eve of 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Merkel attends (1800 GMT) VIDEO. PICTURE. LIVE VIDEO.

MADRID (Spain) - Far-right party Vox holds final campaign rally ahead of Sunday national elections (1800 GMT) Latin America QUITO (Ecuador) - 174th session of Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) (To 14) SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2019 Asia-Pacific PHNOM PENH (Cambodia) - Opposition leader Sam Rainsy set to return from self-exile in France on independence day PICTURE. VIDEO.

PHNOM PENH (Cambodia) - Independence Day SULTANPUR LODHI (India) - Pakistan opens corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India VIDEO. PICTURE.

BEIJING (China) - China releases October inflation data (0130 GMT) Europe BERLIN (Germany) - 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall PICTURE. VIDEO. GRAPHIC. LIVE VIDEO.

WARSAW (Poland) - Far-right holds anti-LGBT prayer march HAMBURG (Germany) - Inauguration of the MSC Grandiosa, giant cruise vessel (*) BERLIN (Germany) - Presidents of Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary in Berlin for 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall PICTURE.

North America LOS ANGELES (United States) - Charlize Theron receives the prestigious American Cinematheque Prize (0400 GMT) VIDEO.

Sports PERTH (Australia) - Tennis: 2019 Fed Cup - Final Australia v France (0300 GMT) PICTURE. (To 10) afp SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA - FUTEBOL BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG VOLKSWAGEN RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC LAFARGEHOLCIM DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP ISS A/S SIEMENS SOFTBANK GROUP

