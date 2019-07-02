International Agreement Needed to Prevent Election Meddling - Ex-US Presidential Candidate

The world's nations should conclude an international agreement that would protect elections from foreign interference, Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate in the 2016 campaign, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The world's nations should conclude an international agreement that would protect elections from foreign interference, Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate in the 2016 campaign, told Sputnik.

"All countries need to respect the territorial and electoral integrity of other countries. That means Russia, that means the US, that means Iran. We all need to abide by this. I think there is another need here for another form of international agreement. We don't solve these problems by threatening other countries," Stein said. "There is a lot of blame to go around here. And in fact studies suggest the US has been leading the charge in election interference, but we all need to step up to the plate. There is a great need for an international treaty in that regard as well."

Stein also warned that the United States and other countries must also prevent interference from internal forces.

"I have to note that US big media gave $6 billion to [US President] Donald Trump in free prime time air coverage.

So, we have a lot of interference from internal forces here as well. And I am sure Russia has its equivalent too. So, we all have a lot of work to do to create elections we can trust but I think it's really important that we not be pointing the finger at one country and saying that they are the only one responsible for this," Stein said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in 2017 that Russia had proposed to the United States to exchange letters on non-interference in each other's affairs, but Washington refused.

In April, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report on his probe into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 US election presidential election. The report concluded there was no collusion, but said Russia attempted to interfere in the US political system.

Russia has repeatedly said it does not interfere in the US political system and that allegations to the contrary have been made up to advance domestic political agendas as well as detract the US public from pressing societal issues.