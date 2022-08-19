The 14th Chinese International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) will be held from November 8-13 in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, the show's organizers said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The 14th Chinese International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) will be held from November 8-13 in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, the show's organizers said on Friday.

According to the schedule presented by the organizers, from November 8-10, after the opening ceremony, the air show will be open for business representatives, media, and experts, and from August 11-13, everyone will be able to visit the exhibition. The price of a full ticket will be $74, while a reduced ticket will cost $52.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in China, the organizers have limited the number of visitors. From November 8-10, 10,000 people a day will be able to visit the air show, and from November 11-13 - 80,000 visitors a day.

Airshow China, the largest aviation exhibition in the country, has been held since 1996, showing samples of military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, air defense and electronic warfare systems.