UrduPoint.com

International Air Show Will Take Place In China's Zhuhai In November - Organizers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

International Air Show Will Take Place in China's Zhuhai in November - Organizers

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The 14th Chinese International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Airshow China) will be held from November 8-13 in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, the show's organizers said on Friday.

According to the schedule presented by the organizers, from November 8-10, after the opening ceremony, the air show will be open for business representatives, media, and experts, and from August 11-13, everyone will be able to visit the exhibition. The price of a full ticket will be $74, while a reduced ticket will cost $52.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in China, the organizers have limited the number of visitors. From November 8-10, 10,000 people a day will be able to visit the air show, and from November 11-13 - 80,000 visitors a day.

Airshow China, the largest aviation exhibition in the country, has been held since 1996, showing samples of military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, air defense and electronic warfare systems.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Visit Zhuhai Price August November Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant De ..

US Lawmaker Initiates 2 Bills to Hasten Migrant Deportations, Mandate Terror Wat ..

24 minutes ago
 Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - ..

Estonia to Relocate 22 Graves of Soviet Warriors - Reports

24 minutes ago
 Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Uk ..

Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Corn Docks in Turkey - ..

24 minutes ago
 International Air Show Will Take Place in China's ..

International Air Show Will Take Place in China's Zhuhai in November - Organizer ..

24 minutes ago
 NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gen ..

NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gender parity: Chairman

24 minutes ago
 EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energ ..

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energy Price Spikes - Reports

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.