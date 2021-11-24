UrduPoint.com

International Airline Trade Group Calls For Simplified COVID-19 Rules To Revive Travel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The revival of global air travel to pre-pandemic levels requires that governments develop practical and predictable measures to mitigate the threat of COVID-19, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"Specifically, IATA urged governments to focus on three key areas: 1. Simplified health protocols; 2. Digital solutions to process health credentials (and) 3. COVID-19 measures proportionate to risk levels with a continuous review process," the trade group said in a press release.

The IATA recommendations are outlined in a newly released policy document titled, "From Restart to Recovery: A Blueprint for Simplifying Travel," the release said.

Over 100,000 COVID-19 related measures have been implemented by governments worldwide, with complexity exacerbated by inconsistencies the measures have created among nations, the release added.

Key IATA recommendations include the removal of all travel barriers, including quarantine and testing for fully vaccinated, and quarantine-free travel for non-vaccinated travelers with a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test result.

In addition, IATA urged governments recognize digital health credential such as the European travel certificate that is currently accepted by the EU and 22 non-EU states.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          