MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The international airport in Port-au-Prince is closed after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday and all the arriving planes are sent back, the Haiti Libre newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister of Haiti, said that the president was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen.