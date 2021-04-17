International Arctic Forum in St. Petersburg Postponed to Spring 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The International Arctic Forum has been postponed from 2021 to late March - early April 2022, the press service of Russia's Acting Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev announced on Friday.

The forum was previously scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg in 2021.

"The organizing committee responsible for preparation and management of the VI International Arctic Forum decided to hold the forum in late March-early April 2022 in St. Petersburg. At the same time, taking into account Russia's chairmanship in the Arctic Council in 2021-2023 and the high relevance of the Arctic agenda, the event will be held for two years in a row ” in 2022 and 2023," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the forum will focus on the topics of the Northern Sea Route and the Arctic resources, science and technology, as well as other pressing issues concerning environmental protection, defense and security.

The Arctic agenda has also been included into the programs of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum, and the Russian Energy Week.