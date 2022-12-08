UrduPoint.com

International Arctic Forum Opens In Russia's St. Petersburg

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

International Arctic Forum Opens in Russia's St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The 12th International Forum "Arctic: Today and the Future" is opening on Thursday in Russia's St. Petersburg to gather key legislative and executive officials, businesses and academia to discuss Moscow's Arctic agenda and aspects of international cooperation.

The forum, which is regarded as one of the key public events discussing the Arctic region, will be held with the support and participation of Russia's parliament, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the foreign ministry and other relevant Federal ministries and departments, regional authorities, private companies, think tanks and mass media.

The forum's schedule includes 56 sessions confirming its status as the largest business event in Russia dedicated to the Arctic. The plenary sessions and events will focus on the international and regional aspects, as well as the role of Russia's Arctic regions, which are becoming a strategically important territory.

Organizers anticipate more than 3,000 people in attendance.

Participants representing the Russian government include Arctic Minister Alexey Chekunkov, presidential envoy for climate protection Sergey Ivanov, Russian navy commander-in-chief Nikolai Yevmenov, lower house deputy chief Irina Yarovaya, and the chair of the lower house's committee for the development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Nikolai Kharitonov, among others.

During the two-day event, more than 500 experts will discuss the fundamentals of the development of the Arctic zone, including its socioeconomic development, transport routes, investments, social development and youth policies, scientific research, development of human resources, conservation of ecosystems, and cultural heritage.

The delegates will cosponsor and adopt a resolution at the end of the forum, which will unite the initiatives of all participants in the Arctic activities and focus on practical results.

In 2021, the final document included about 1,000 proposals that were taken into work by key departments responsible for the implementation of Russia's policy in the Arctic.

