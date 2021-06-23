International Arms Exhibition MILEX-2021 Starts in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The MILEX-2021 international exhibition of arms and military equipment starts on Wednesday in the capital of Belarus - Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The event will take place on June 23-26 in the Minsk-Arena cultural and sports complex.

Traditionally, at the Minsk arms exhibition, Russia, a partner of Belarus in the union state, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and a number of other integration associations, is presented with a large-scale exposition.

This year the Russian defense industry will be represented by Russian special exporter Rosoboronexport, the Uralvagonzavod, Tekhmash and Almaz-Antey concerns, the Roscosmos state space corporation and others.