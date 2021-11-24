International Atomic Energy Agency Holds Regular Meeting Focusing on Iran - Reports

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has started the regular November meeting with the participation of 35 member states focusing on Iran and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of Governors has started the regular November meeting with the participation of 35 member states focusing on Iran and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he had intensive talks with the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, during which the parties sought to continue interactions to achieve common grounds, but despite Grossi`s efforts those extensive negotiations to tackle the unresolved issues on Iran`s guarantees proved inconclusive.

"I reiterate the call upon Iran to take immediate steps to remedy the situation, and to implement security procedures at nuclear facilities in a manner consistent with internationally accepted security practices and Iran's legal obligations in relation to privileges and immunities of the Agency and its inspectors," Grossi said in an introductory statement to the Board of Governors on Wednesday.

Grossi also stated that the presence of multiple uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at three locations in Iran not declared to the Agency, as well as the presence of isotopically altered particles at one of these locations was a clear indication that nuclear material and/or equipment contaminated by nuclear material had been present at these locations.

At the same time, Eslami said that Iran was determined to carry out its nuclear program.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. JCPOA required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption.

Tensions between the two regional arch-enemies further increased since the US` withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018. Signatory states to the JCPOA have been unable to effectively lift the renewed embargoes on trade with Iran, prompting Tehran to gradually restart uranium enrichment as the deal collapsed in mid-2019.