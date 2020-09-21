UrduPoint.com
International Atomic Energy Agency's 64th Annual General Conference To Begin On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:10 AM

International Atomic Energy Agency's 64th Annual General Conference to Begin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is scheduled to begin the 64th edition of its annual General Conference in Vienna on Monday.

Due to the coronavirus-related considerations, the conference will be held in an abridged format.

Most of the events will be held virtually, while the number of physically attending delegates will be limited to two per each of 171 member states.

The General Conference sees the election of the agency's rotational president and members of the General Committee for the next year-long session.

The conference is set to continue through Friday.

More Stories From World

