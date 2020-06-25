International Aviation Association Urges Governments to Avoid Quarantine Measures

Governments around the world should not impose quarantines as they revive their economies from COVID-19 lockdowns or it will hurt the tourism and travel sector, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Governments around the world should not impose quarantines as they revive their economies from COVID-19 lockdowns or it will hurt the tourism and travel sector, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"IATA urged governments to avoid quarantine measures when re-opening their economies," the industry group said in a statement. "IATA is promoting a layered approach of measures to reduce the risk of countries importing COVID-19 via air travel and to mitigate the possibility of transmission in cases where people may travel while unknowingly being infected.

"

Imposing quarantine measures on arriving travelers, the release added, keeps countries in isolation and the travel and tourism sector in lockdown.

The industry group said it supports health declarations, screening and contact tracing.

The IATA is a trade group that represents around 290 airlines accounting for more than 80 percent of global air traffic.