ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The annual International Book Salon in St. Petersburg, scheduled for May 26-29, is expected to attract more than 170 exhibitors and 200 speakers from around the world, organizers said on Monday.

Last year, the fair was held fully online due to COVID-19 restrictions. The upcoming event will incorporate both offline and online formats to attract more visitors and experiment with new platforms in cooperation with local and international partners, Alexander Belsky, St. Petersburg's vice governor, stated.

"For the first time, the fair will be held in the most prominent locations of St. Petersburg, the beautiful Palace Square and the General Staff Building of the Hermitage Museum. There will be new formats and platforms, including a separate sector for kids' literature.

The fair aims to boost the entire industry, and, most importantly, find new communication channels with our readers," Belsky said.

Vladimir Ryabovol, the head of the city's press committee, confirmed that "some 170 exhibitors and over 200 speakers are expected to participate in different formats."

The book fair will also host various performances, as well as lectures and seminars by prominent authors and publishers, who will discuss latest trends in the publishing industry. The events can be attended free of charge. Some of the lectures will be available online.

Vietnam will act as a guest of honor at this year's fair as part of the "comprehensive strategic partnership" with Russia.