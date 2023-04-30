International Canoe Federation Allows Russian, Belarusian Athletes Compete as Neutrals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The board of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) has announced on Sunday that it will permit Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in its competitions under a neutral flag.

"The International Canoe Federation board has made the decision to allow eligible Russian and Belarusian athletes who are not in support of their State's actions in Ukraine to compete as individual neutral athletes.

.. The ICF Board will maintain the ban on all Russian and Belarusian canoe officials," the federation's statement read.