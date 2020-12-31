UrduPoint.com
International Climbers To Climb The World's 12th Highest Peak, Broad Peak

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:50 PM

International climbers to climb the world's 12th highest peak, Broad Peak

A two-member team of Russian and Hungarian climbers has reached to Pakistan to climb the world's 12th highest peak, Broad Peak, at 8,047 meters this winter

Gilgit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :A two-member team of Russian and Hungarian climbers has reached to Pakistan to climb the world's 12th highest peak, Broad Peak, at 8,047 meters this winter.

According to Secretary General Alpine Club of Pakistan Karar Haidari, the mountaineering team consists of famous Russian-American mountaineer Alex Goldfarb and Hungary's Zoltan Broad peak Is located in the Karakoram Mountain Range of Pakistan.

Jasmine Tours Pakistan, a campaign that is providing services to the team.

Last year, Russian climber Simon Moro and Italian climber Tamara Longer tried to climb the peak in the winter, but could not continue their journey due to severe weather conditions.

This time Tamara Longer has reached K2 base camp for the second highest peak K2 winter adventure in the world.

The Broad Peak (8047 m) was headed by Polish climbers Arthur Malik, Adam Belaki, Magej Barbika and Tomasz Kowalski.

