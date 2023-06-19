International Community Concerned About Relations Between US, China - Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The international community is concerned about the state of relations between the United States and China and does not want to choose one of the sides, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"Now the international community is concerned about the relationship between China and the United States, it does not want to see confrontations between the two countries, does not want to choose one of the parties, hopes for peaceful coexistence, friendship and cooperation between China and the United States," Xi was quoted as saying by the CCTV broadcaster.

Beijing hopes Washington will take a rational and pragmatic stance towards China, the president said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.