International Community Must Not Recognize Myanmar Military Takeover - UN Special Envoy

The international community must not recognize or grant any legitimacy to the military rulers who seized power in Myanmar, toppling the democratically elected government there in a coup on February 1, UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The international community must not recognize or grant any legitimacy to the military rulers who seized power in Myanmar, toppling the democratically elected government there in a coup on February 1, UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said on Friday.

"It is important that the international community does not lend recognition or legitimacy to this regime," Burgener told a special meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The UN Special Envoy explained there is no justification for the Myanmar military's actions and there can be "no business as usual under the current circumstances.

Burgener called on the UN General Assembly to send "a strong signal" in support of the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

"I am ringing the alarm bells. I strongly condemn the recent steps taken by the military and urge all of you to send a strong signal in favor of democratic processes in Myanmar. ... There can be no business as usual under the current circumstances," she said.

Some 700 individuals had already been detained mainly arbitrarily and without charges in Myanmar and the country's humanitarian needs remained acute with more than 1 million people in need, Burgener added.