International Community Not To Accept Afghanistan's Military Takeover - Senior US Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The international community will not accept the Taliban's (banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan and return of the Islamic Emirate, the US Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Jeffrey DeLaurentis said on Friday.

"The Taliban must hear from the international community that we will not accept a military takeover of Afghanistan, or return of the Taliban's Islamic Emirate," DeLaurentis said during the United Nations Security Council meeting.

