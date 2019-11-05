UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Community Understands LNA Reasoning Behind Offensive On Tripoli - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

International Community Understands LNA Reasoning Behind Offensive on Tripoli - Lawmaker

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The international community understands the Libyan National Army's reasoning behind the offensive to take Tripoli, as evidenced by the absence of "condemnation resolutions," Yousef Al-Aqouri, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Libya's House of Representatives, told Sputnik.

The LNA began a military operation in April citing the need clear the terrorists from Tripoli.

"The army's move to liberate Tripoli is the result of the failure of the Skhirat agreement to rid the capital of armed and outlawed groups which have become the dominant state institutions in the city of Tripoli.

There's a great understanding of our viewpoint, and it serves as evidence that no condemnation resolutions have been issued by the UN Security Council or the major powers [the council's five permanent members] until now," the lawmaker said.

The east of Libya is controlled by the LNA, which supports the House of Representatives sitting in Tobruk. The west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord with a seat in Tripoli.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Condemnation Tripoli Libya April From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

5 minutes ago

Hearts of AJK, GB people throb together: Masood Kh ..

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

10 minutes ago

30 Million e-Challans issued through PITB’s e-Ti ..

16 minutes ago

UNSC chief's approach on Kashmir highly disappoint ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.