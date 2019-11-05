International Community Understands LNA Reasoning Behind Offensive on Tripoli - Lawmaker

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The international community understands the Libyan National Army's reasoning behind the offensive to take Tripoli, as evidenced by the absence of "condemnation resolutions," Yousef Al-Aqouri, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Libya's House of Representatives, told Sputnik.

The LNA began a military operation in April citing the need clear the terrorists from Tripoli.

"The army's move to liberate Tripoli is the result of the failure of the Skhirat agreement to rid the capital of armed and outlawed groups which have become the dominant state institutions in the city of Tripoli.

There's a great understanding of our viewpoint, and it serves as evidence that no condemnation resolutions have been issued by the UN Security Council or the major powers [the council's five permanent members] until now," the lawmaker said.

The east of Libya is controlled by the LNA, which supports the House of Representatives sitting in Tobruk. The west is governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord with a seat in Tripoli.