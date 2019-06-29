International Community Unites to Maintain Free, Fair Trade - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The international community has been able to unite to find common ground and try to come to an agreement that would help preserve free and fair trade between countries, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday in his closing remarks at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in the Japanese city of Osaka

"In the situation where emphasis is placed on confrontation due to anxiety and dissatisfaction attributable to rapid changes brought about by globalization, the international community has been able to unite in the face of the challenges and has been able to communicate a powerful message, in particular with a view to find common ground, on which an agreement on maintaining and developing a trade regime, which is free, fair and non-discriminatory can be reached in order to proceed with international rule-making so as to bring and bear the maximum potential the data has to offer," Abe said.

The Japanese prime minister noted that the summit had helped share the concept of data free flow with trust with other G20 members, as well as to build momentum on women's empowerment.

"It would be fair to say that we were able to build on the Buenos Aires leaders' declaration and take this further to achieve a major agreement. This has enabled us to demonstrate a new unity of the G20 to the international community," Abe concluded.

The G20 summit started in Osaka on Friday and comes to an end on Saturday.