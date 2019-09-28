International Community Welcomes Afghan Presidential Election

The international community has welcomed the presidential election in Afghanistan, calling the vote transparent and credible

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The international community has welcomed the presidential election in Afghanistan , calling the vote transparent and credible.

Special Representative of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Tadamichi Yamamoto, who went to the polling places, praised the Afghan citizens' support for democracy.�

"Visiting a polling centre in #Kabul, I commended those women and men of #Afghanistan working to enable transparent and credible elections in the most trying circumstances. Voters deserve admiration for their determination and support for democracy," Yamamoto said, as quoted by the UNAMA Twitter page.

German Ambassador to Afghanistan Peter Pruegel expressed hope that the election would be fair and transparent.

"Visited polling station in #Kabul as #PresidentialElections started in #Afghanistan this morning. Hope Afghans throughout the country will be able to turn out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right safely and in a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

Deputy British Ambassador to Kabul Gilles Liver said in a statement that Afghans have value transparent and credible elections," Pruegel wrote on his Twitter page.

At the same time, NATO's civilian representative for Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay, said he hoped that the presidential election would be held in complete security and condemned the Taliban Islamist movement's attacks, aimed at undermining the voting.

"I condemn the Taliban for the violence they are conducting. I hope that all Afghans today will have the chance to vote in peace and security. I appreciate the efforts of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces," he said in a video address, posted on his Twitter page.

In addition, a number of foreign countries congratulated the Afghan government on the successful election and expressed optimism for further positive developments.