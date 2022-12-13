UrduPoint.com

International Conference On Civilian Resilience In Ukraine To Take Place In Paris

Published December 13, 2022

International Conference on Civilian Resilience in Ukraine to Take Place in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The International Conference on Civilian Resilience in Ukraine will take place in Paris on Tuesday under the aegis of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The main topic of the conference will be practical solutions to help Ukrainian citizens get through the winter.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the goal of the summit is to agree on financial support to Kiev, which will possibly arrive in mid-March. Other topics will include the supply of equipment and restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

The international gathering will also set out to establish a sustainable framework for cooperation between French companies willing to provide aid and the Ukrainian authorities.

The French president and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will open the conference in a video format. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also scheduled to address the summit via videolink.

Representatives of 47 states and 22 international organizations and financial institutions are expected to attend the conference.

