International Conference On Return Of Syrian Refugees Begins In Damascus Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

International Conference on Return of Syrian Refugees Begins in Damascus Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The two-day International Conference on Refugees Return is scheduled to begin in Syria's capital of Damascus on Wednesday, with Russia as its co-chair.

The agenda is expected to include a wide range of issues pertaining to the facilitation of Syrian refugees' repatriation during the pandemic, including with a focus on the obstacles posed by the ongoing economic blockade of Syria.

The participants are expected to include countries, including those hosting Syrian refugees, and international organizations whose mandate is related to the conference agenda.

More Stories From World

