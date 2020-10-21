UrduPoint.com
International Conference Pledges $1.7Bln Aid Package To Nations Of Central Sahel Region

Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:08 PM

International Conference Pledges $1.7Bln Aid Package to Nations of Central Sahel Region

Participants of a virtual conference on situation in the African Sahel region have committed to allocate $ 1.7 billion to cover humanitarian needs of populations of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali for up to 2021, the United Nations reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Participants of a virtual conference on situation in the African Sahel region have committed to allocate $ 1.7 billion to cover humanitarian needs of populations of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali for up to 2021, the United Nations reported.

According to the organization's press release published late on Tuesday, the conference was hosted jointly by the UN, EU, Germany and Denmark and gathered a total of twenty-four donors that pledged funds for crisis-hit African nations.

"Donors today announced more than US$1.7 billion to scale up lifesaving humanitarian aid to millions of people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and to help stem what could otherwise become one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises," the press release read.

It specified that the package is set to provide some 10 million people in those countries with food, water, education, sanitation and health services, and support those affected by gender-based violence.

Switzerland was the largest donor, allocating a sum of $464.1 million in total. It was followed by the US pledging $274.8 million and Denmark with $183.1 million. The EU has promised to provide $122.8 million, and Germany pledged $118.2 million.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres�has urged donors to allocate $2.4 billion for humanitarian initiatives in Sahel in his message to participants of the conference.

