International Congress Of Chinese Mathematicians To Be Permanently Held In Shanghai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The 2024 annual conference of the International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians (ICCM) has commenced in Shanghai, with the announcement that the ICCM will now be permanently held in the city, China Science Daily reported on Monday.
The conference, themed "New Frontiers: Mathematics for Transforming Science and Humanity," celebrates the achievements of outstanding Chinese mathematicians and aims to inspire young scientists to pursue innovation in their respective research fields.
The ICCM brings together Chinese and international mathematicians to discuss significant advancements and explore future directions in both pure and applied mathematics.
This year's conference, running from Jan. 3 to 6, features nearly 200 lectures.
Shing-Tung Yau, president of the ICCM and chairman of the board of Governors of the Shanghai Institute for Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Sciences, noted that the ICCM has played a significant role in inspiring numerous outstanding scholars to achieve remarkable academic accomplishments.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
More Stories From World
-
China held 671 marathons, road races in 20245 minutes ago
-
International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians to be permanently held in Shanghai5 minutes ago
-
China launches Yangtze River shipping data hub25 minutes ago
-
Beijing Central Axis to open more heritage spaces to public25 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires missile as Blinken warns of Russia cooperation35 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says blocked US Steel deal could hit investments35 minutes ago
-
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby faces final day in role35 minutes ago
-
France's ex-president Sarkozy on trial over alleged Kadhafi pact1 hour ago
-
CAIR calls US' new $8 billion arms sale for Israeli genocide 'racist, sociopathic'1 hour ago
-
Biden issues major coastal protection before Trump handover1 hour ago
-
South Korea's Yoon set to avoid arrest by warrant deadline1 hour ago
-
Jailed ex-Malaysian leader Najib moves closer to house arrest2 hours ago