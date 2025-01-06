Open Menu

International Congress Of Chinese Mathematicians To Be Permanently Held In Shanghai

Published January 06, 2025

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The 2024 annual conference of the International Congress of Chinese Mathematicians (ICCM) has commenced in Shanghai, with the announcement that the ICCM will now be permanently held in the city, China Science Daily reported on Monday.

The conference, themed "New Frontiers: Mathematics for Transforming Science and Humanity," celebrates the achievements of outstanding Chinese mathematicians and aims to inspire young scientists to pursue innovation in their respective research fields.

The ICCM brings together Chinese and international mathematicians to discuss significant advancements and explore future directions in both pure and applied mathematics.

This year's conference, running from Jan. 3 to 6, features nearly 200 lectures.

Shing-Tung Yau, president of the ICCM and chairman of the board of Governors of the Shanghai Institute for Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Sciences, noted that the ICCM has played a significant role in inspiring numerous outstanding scholars to achieve remarkable academic accomplishments.

