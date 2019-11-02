International Contact Group Calls for Renewal of Negotiations to Solve Venezuelan Crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The International Contact Group on Venezuela on Friday urged to renew the political negotiations, stating that the current situation, formed after the talks' suspension, was unacceptable.

In September, the government of Nicolas Maduro suspended negotiation with the Venezuelan opposition over the United States ramping up sanctions against it.

"At a moment where the talks facilitated by Norway are suspended and there are no signs of a serious political process towards a peaceful and democratic way out of the crisis in Venezuela, the International Contact Group (ICG) recalls that the 'status quo' is not an option," the group said in a statement.

The group added that the ongoing crisis' toll on the population was untenable.

"The ICG calls upon Venezuelan actors to put the interest of the nation above other considerations and return to a credible, representative and serious negotiation on the basis of the original agenda and the latest proposals tabled under Norwegian facilitation," it said.

The statement informed that Special Adviser for Venezuela of the EU High Representative Enrique Iglesias would go to Caracas to talk with all involved parties.

Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

The United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, while Russia and several other countries insist that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.