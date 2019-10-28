UrduPoint.com
International Contact Group On Venezuela Starts Conference On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

International Contact Group on Venezuela Starts Conference on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The International Contact Group on Venezuela will hold a conference in Brussels from Monday to Tuesday.

The decision to set up the International Contact Group was made at an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in late January.

The group's focus is to establish a common understanding of the situation in Venezuela and work with national and international actors to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The group comprises eight EU member states - France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom - and five Latin American countries - Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Uruguay - along with the European Union.

