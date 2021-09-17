UrduPoint.com

International Contemporary Art Fair Cosmoscow To Start In Moscow

Fri 17th September 2021

International Contemporary Art Fair Cosmoscow to Start in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Cosmoscow, an annual international contemporary art fair, will open its doors in the Russian capital on Friday, showcasing art from a record 77 galleries, including 13 foreign galleries, the organizers have announced.

The fair's ninth edition will run through Monday at the Central Exhibition Hall Manege in Moscow. Foreign participants will include such major galleries as Berlin-based Peres Projects and Hong Kong's Pearl Lam Galleries.

On Friday, the fair will be previewed for reporters and special guests, while the larger public will be able to get acquainted with the world of contemporary art starting Saturday.

For the second time, Cosmoscow will feature the Created in Moscow section ” a curatorial project created under the auspices of the Agency for Creative Industries and Moscow's City Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development. This year's theme is small sculpture.

The organizers are noting their effort to address current ecological issues by dropping plastic cards, paper tickets and printed catalogs, replacing them with digital equivalents. The fair is also attempting to limit construction and any other debris to a minimum through the use of plastic containers to create the fair's key areas.

