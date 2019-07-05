The International Copyright Fair 2019 kicked off in the city of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Friday

QINGDAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The International Copyright Fair 2019 kicked off in the city of Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Friday.

Guided by the National Copyright Administration of China and organized by the provincial copyright bureau and the municipal government, the fair will last until Sunday.

Eight projects, including the establishment of a 10-billion-yuan fund focusing on intellectual property (IP) industry and an animation industry fund, worth around 2 billion Yuan (290 million U.

S. Dollars), were signed at the opening ceremony on Friday.

"In the new era, copyright and other IP rights have been playing more important roles in the development of the economy and society," said Yan Xiaohong, president of the Copyright Society of China, adding that the fair attracted more important international and domestic IP products and institutions.

Diverse forums featuring IP rights and exhibitions will be held during the fair.