International Court Of Justice Declares Freezing Of Part Of Iran's Assets By US Illegal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 08:35 PM

The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the freezing of a part of Iran's assets by the United States is illegal and a compensation is required to be paid, Vice-President of the Court Kirill Gevorgian said on Thursday

The United States violated its obligations under the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations and Consular Rights of 1955 with Iran, and thus has to pay compensation to Tehran for the consequences and violations of international obligations, according to Gevorgian.

The amount of compensation will be determined at a later stage of the proceedings, according to the court's decision.

