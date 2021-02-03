UrduPoint.com
International Court Of Justice Will Hear Iran's Case Seeking To Lift US Sanctions - Ruling

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:03 PM

International Court of Justice Will Hear Iran's Case Seeking to Lift US Sanctions - Ruling

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling on Wednesday rejecting the United States' objections to its jurisdiction over Iran's bid to overturn US nuclear-related sanctions that were re-introduced by the former Trump administration

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling on Wednesday rejecting the United States' objections to its jurisdiction over Iran's bid to overturn US nuclear-related sanctions that were re-introduced by the former Trump administration.

"The court, unanimously, rejects the preliminary objection to its jurisdiction raised by the United States of America according to which the subject-matter of the dispute does not relate to the interpretation or application of the Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights of 1955," the ruling said.

Iran filed an application to initiate the proceedings in July 2018, saying the United States violated the 1957 Treaty of Amity by reimposing all sanctions that were previously lifted.

In 2018, the Trump reinstated sanctions on Iran as part of a maximum pressure campaign after unilaterally pulling the United States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement.

The ruling comes as the new US President Joe Biden has expressed readiness to rejoin the nuclear agreement should Iran return to full compliance.

The ICJ dismissed all other US objections in deciding to hear the case, but is expected to take years before reaching a final ruling.

Judgments of the Hague-based UN organ are binding, final and without the possibility to appeal. The ICJ was set up after the World War II to settle disputes between states.

