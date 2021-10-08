The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make a decision as to who is representing Afghanistan at the world body

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make a decision as to who is representing Afghanistan at the world body.

"Today, 8 October 2021, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (the 'Court') decided to request the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties of the Court to submit information on the identification of the authorities currently representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ICC said in a statement.

The Chamber asked Guterres and the ICC legislative body to identify Afghanistan's representation to allow the court to continue its investigation into war crimes committed in the country.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) seized control of Afghanistan on August 15. Former President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and on September 7, Afghanistan announced the forming of a new government led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan, who is on the United Nations sanctions list.

During the recent UN General Assembly, the Taliban requested that its representative speaks in the high-level General Debate, instead of Afghanistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulamnabi Isaczai, who was appointed by Ghani.

However, on the day that Afghanistan was scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly, it withdrew its participation.