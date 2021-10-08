UrduPoint.com

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres To Identify Afghanistan's Representation At UN

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Identify Afghanistan's Representation at UN

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make a decision as to who is representing Afghanistan at the world body

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to make a decision as to who is representing Afghanistan at the world body.

"Today, 8 October 2021, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (the 'Court') decided to request the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties of the Court to submit information on the identification of the authorities currently representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the ICC said in a statement.

The Chamber asked Guterres and the ICC legislative body to identify Afghanistan's representation to allow the court to continue its investigation into war crimes committed in the country.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) seized control of Afghanistan on August 15. Former President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and on September 7, Afghanistan announced the forming of a new government led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan, who is on the United Nations sanctions list.

During the recent UN General Assembly, the Taliban requested that its representative speaks in the high-level General Debate, instead of Afghanistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulamnabi Isaczai, who was appointed by Ghani.

However, on the day that Afghanistan was scheduled to speak at the UN General Assembly, it withdrew its participation.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Afghanistan World ICC United Nations Russia Chamber August September October Criminals Ashraf Ghani Government Court

Recent Stories

PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected area ..

PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected areas of Balochistan

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others

1 minute ago
 Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit ..

Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit areas of Harnai

1 minute ago
 Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque ..

Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of P ..

Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Thailand diplomatic ti ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Office, residence illuminated

CM Office, residence illuminated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.