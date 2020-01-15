International Criminal Court Has No Jurisdiction to Probe US Killing of Iran General Soleimani - Prosecutor Office

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction to investigate the killing by the United States of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020)

"We would note that none of the states concerned, whether Iran, Iraq or the United States, are state parties to the ICC Statute or have accepted its jurisdiction pursuant to Art. 12.3 of the Rome Statute, nor has there been a UN Security Council referral," the Office of the Prosecutor said. "As such, the ICC has no jurisdiction over the matter referenced at this time."