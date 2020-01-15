UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Criminal Court Has No Jurisdiction To Probe US Killing Of Iran General Soleimani - Prosecutor Office

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

International Criminal Court Has No Jurisdiction to Probe US Killing of Iran General Soleimani - Prosecutor Office

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction to investigate the killing by the United States of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has no jurisdiction to investigate the killing by the United States of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We would note that none of the states concerned, whether Iran, Iraq or the United States, are state parties to the ICC Statute or have accepted its jurisdiction pursuant to Art. 12.3 of the Rome Statute, nor has there been a UN Security Council referral," the Office of the Prosecutor said. "As such, the ICC has no jurisdiction over the matter referenced at this time."

Related Topics

ICC United Nations Iran Iraq Rome United States Criminals Top Court Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Two killed, 8 hurt in blast at Spain chemical plan ..

2 minutes ago

Minister visits DHQ Hospital DG Khan

2 minutes ago

Russian govt in shock resignation after Putin call ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews key achievements of GD ..

26 minutes ago

Turkey Seizes $127.5Mln in Counterfeit Bills Desti ..

2 minutes ago

US Report Claims 2019 Second Warmest Year on Recor ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.