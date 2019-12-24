UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Criminal Court Mandate Over Israeli War Crimes Probe Indisputable - Palestinian Ambassador To Paris

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:47 PM

International Criminal Court Mandate Over Israeli War Crimes Probe Indisputable - Palestinian Ambassador to Paris

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) mandate over the probe into suspected war crimes by Israel is indisputable and must be respected by any country regardless of whether it is an ICC member or not, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Harfi told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The International Criminal Court's (ICC) mandate over the probe into suspected war crimes by Israel is indisputable and must be respected by any country regardless of whether it is an ICC member or not, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Harfi told Sputnik.

On Friday, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda concluded after a preliminary analysis that "there is a reasonable basis to proceed" with a formal investigation of Palestinian claims that Israel had committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the decision, insisting that the ICC should not have accepted complaints from Palestinians because it only has a mandate over cases where at least one of the sides is a signatory to the Rome Statute. Israel, which is not an ICC member, does not recognize the statehood of the Palestinians, which signed up to the treaty in 2015.

"This is wrong. The international court is more accurate than the Israeli government.

The international court has its own charter. It is in its ability to include the Palestinian Territories occupied by Israel, besides Palestine is a state and joined the United Nations as it is," Harfi said.

It is the right and the duty of the international community to obey ICC decisions regardless of their membership, the ambassador stressed.

He also welcomed Bensouda's decision, saying it was a "step forward towards clarifying war crimes committed by the Israelis on the occupied territories, including the occupation itself, as well as the settlements' construction, as well as a demographic change on the occupied territories."

An independent UN commission concluded in February 2019 that Israeli troops may have committed "war crimes or crimes against humanity" against Palestinians during a series of mass protests by Palestinians at the Gaza-Israel border.

The State of Palestine has a non-member observer status in the United Nations and is recognized by 138 of the 193 UN members.

Related Topics

Prime Minister ICC United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza France Bank Rome February May Border Criminals 2015 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Agree to Renew Production on ..

35 minutes ago

Glittering symbol of press, Newseum set to close i ..

35 minutes ago

Reporters Without Borders Call for Assange's Relea ..

37 minutes ago

US considers pulling troops from West Africa: repo ..

37 minutes ago

No country can achieve progress without accountabi ..

37 minutes ago

Shujat Hussain for transforming the country into Q ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.