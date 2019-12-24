International Criminal Court Mandate Over Israeli War Crimes Probe Indisputable - Palestinian Ambassador to Paris

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) mandate over the probe into suspected war crimes by Israel is indisputable and must be respected by any country regardless of whether it is an ICC member or not, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Harfi told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The International Criminal Court's (ICC) mandate over the probe into suspected war crimes by Israel is indisputable and must be respected by any country regardless of whether it is an ICC member or not, Palestinian Ambassador to France Salman Harfi told Sputnik.

On Friday, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda concluded after a preliminary analysis that "there is a reasonable basis to proceed" with a formal investigation of Palestinian claims that Israel had committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the decision, insisting that the ICC should not have accepted complaints from Palestinians because it only has a mandate over cases where at least one of the sides is a signatory to the Rome Statute. Israel, which is not an ICC member, does not recognize the statehood of the Palestinians, which signed up to the treaty in 2015.

"This is wrong. The international court is more accurate than the Israeli government.

The international court has its own charter. It is in its ability to include the Palestinian Territories occupied by Israel, besides Palestine is a state and joined the United Nations as it is," Harfi said.

It is the right and the duty of the international community to obey ICC decisions regardless of their membership, the ambassador stressed.

He also welcomed Bensouda's decision, saying it was a "step forward towards clarifying war crimes committed by the Israelis on the occupied territories, including the occupation itself, as well as the settlements' construction, as well as a demographic change on the occupied territories."

An independent UN commission concluded in February 2019 that Israeli troops may have committed "war crimes or crimes against humanity" against Palestinians during a series of mass protests by Palestinians at the Gaza-Israel border.

The State of Palestine has a non-member observer status in the United Nations and is recognized by 138 of the 193 UN members.