International Criminal Court Prosecutor Says Working on New Arrest Warrants in Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that despite the limitations resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office is currently working on new arrest warrants for war crimes in Libya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that despite the limitations resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office is currently working on new arrest warrants for war crimes in Libya.

"Despite some inevitable limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, my office's Libya team is forging ahead with its judicial work and investigations, managing to remain active and productive in these exceptional times," Bensouda said. "My team is working on applications for new warrants of arrest."

Bensouda stressed that she is particularly concerned about the high number of civilian casualties reported to be resulting from airstrikes and shelling in and around Tripoli.

The prosecutor said she continues to analyze information about the attacks against civilians that took place over the recent months and may constitute war crimes.

Additionally, Bonsouda said her team has been working on the widespread issue of arbitrary detention and the serious mistreatment of migrants and refugees in Libya. According to the information the ICC had obtained, many people are being detained without proper basis and face such forms of severe mistreatment as murder, torture and rape.

"My office is aware of allegations of serious violations in many prisons and deletion facilities throughout Libya... [and] continues to closely follow up on these allegations," Bensouda said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.