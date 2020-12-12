International Criminal Court Ready to Launch Probe Into War Crimes in Ukraine - Prosecutor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The International Criminal Court (ICC) is ready to begin an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, after a preliminary study of the issue, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement on Friday.

"Following a thorough and independent process, I can announce today that the statutory criteria for opening investigations into the situation in Ukraine are met," the statement says.

"Specifically, and without prejudice to any other crimes which may be identified during the course of an investigation, my Office has concluded that there is a reasonable basis at this time to believe that a broad range of conduct constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity within the jurisdiction of the Court have been committed in the context of the situation in Ukraine," Bensouda also said.

She noted that a preliminary study of the situation in Ukraine had been initiated on April 24, 2014.

"Information available regarding national proceedings relevant to the situation in Ukraine initiated by the Russian Federation has also been considered in our assessment," the statement also says.